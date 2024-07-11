Bancor (BNT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $70.96 million and $3.83 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,614,954 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

