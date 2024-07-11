Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 12,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,422. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Bank of Ireland Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

