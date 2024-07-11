Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 76864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

NTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTB

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 2.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18,890.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.