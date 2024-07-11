Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $41.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.75 on Monday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $56,293,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $10,624,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.