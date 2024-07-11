Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $41.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.
Bank OZK Trading Up 1.7 %
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $56,293,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $10,624,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
