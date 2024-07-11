Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

