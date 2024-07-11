Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
