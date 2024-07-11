BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $97,874,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,840,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BCE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 912,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,050. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

