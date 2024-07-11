Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 23,800.0% in June

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 20,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

