Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 23,800.0% in June

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 20,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
