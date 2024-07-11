Beldex Price Tops $0.0443 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $285.46 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.47 or 0.05415340 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,832,067 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,452,067 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.