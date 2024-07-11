Berenberg Bank Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,000.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $929.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $841.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $945.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $883.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

