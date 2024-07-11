BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BHP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,683. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.