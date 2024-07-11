Biechele Royce Advisors Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Onsemi accounts for approximately 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 3,907.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Onsemi by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Onsemi stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

