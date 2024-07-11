Biechele Royce Advisors Has $16.18 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 5.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $111,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 7,361,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,828,175. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
