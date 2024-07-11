Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 4,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 23,455,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,379,625. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

