Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 3.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 2,189,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,255,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Bilibili Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

