BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of BRTX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,731. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 63.43.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

