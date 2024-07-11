Bitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.19 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $57,368.38 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,131.30 billion and approximately $28.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.45 or 0.00603903 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066434 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

