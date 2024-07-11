Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.82. 1,702,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,702,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.