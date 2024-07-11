BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $770.18 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001592 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000079 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $18,745,821.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

