Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $385.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

