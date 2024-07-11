BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.67.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $10.44 on Thursday, reaching $822.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,403. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $784.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.