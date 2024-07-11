BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 289,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,319. The stock has a market cap of $943.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 46,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

