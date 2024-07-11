Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,294. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.