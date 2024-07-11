Blue Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $36.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,062.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,829. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $419.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $992.65 and its 200 day moving average is $925.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

