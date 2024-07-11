Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. 7,453,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.