Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,876. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

