Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $17,255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in SAP by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 300,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter.
SAP Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.74. The stock had a trading volume of 612,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Average Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.