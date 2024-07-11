Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $17,255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in SAP by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 300,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.74. The stock had a trading volume of 612,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

