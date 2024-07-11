Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes $6.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

INDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. 3,452,761 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.