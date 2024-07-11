B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.72) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 577 ($7.39).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 440.80 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,259.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 431.80 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,831.56). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

