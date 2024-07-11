Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.60.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BBD.B stock traded up C$1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.88. 509,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,142. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.