Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.60.
In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
