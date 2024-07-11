Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$106.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.40.

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$92.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.68. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$94.24.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.