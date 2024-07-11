Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$106.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.40.
BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$92.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.68. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$94.24.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
