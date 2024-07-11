BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 277,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 820,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

