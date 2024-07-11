Brett Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.29 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Brett token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Brett has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $32.29 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Brett has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Brett alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.11968849 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $25,470,837.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Brett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.