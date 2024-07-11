Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. 17,883,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

