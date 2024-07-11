British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.09. 1,495,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

