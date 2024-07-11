Broderick Brian C Acquires 763 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 1.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

XYL stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 830,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,743. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

