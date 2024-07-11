Broderick Brian C Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

