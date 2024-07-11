Broderick Brian C Has $719,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,883,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683,951. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

