Broderick Brian C Purchases 125 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $559,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $136.92. 1,870,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.