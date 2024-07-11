Broderick Brian C Purchases 2,975 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

