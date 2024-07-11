Broderick Brian C Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 3,520,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $114.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

