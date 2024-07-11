Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $75.71

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CRSP opened at $55.56 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.70.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.