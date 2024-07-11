Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $75.71

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $55.56 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.