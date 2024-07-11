Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $37.59

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

CSX opened at $32.92 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

