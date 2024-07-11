Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $17.15

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.
FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
First Horizon Stock Up 1.2 %
FHN opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Read More
