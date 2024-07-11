Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $16.50

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 44.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 211,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

