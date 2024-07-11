Brokerages Set Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Target Price at $8.90

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.83 and a beta of 1.86.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
