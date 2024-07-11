Brokerages Set Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Target Price at $8.90

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.