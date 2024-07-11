BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

BWLLY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. BW LPG has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $23.43.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.