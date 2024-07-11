C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 91 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Visa by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 642,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $147,836,000 after acquiring an additional 400,409 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $4,143,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $2,951,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,715. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.93. The company has a market cap of $478.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
