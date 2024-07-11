C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 805,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 82,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,428. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

