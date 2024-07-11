C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,628 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 231,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MLPA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 14,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

